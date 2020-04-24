Colts grab USC WR Pittman, Wisconsin RB Taylor in 2nd round

The Indianapolis Colts have taken Southern Cal receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with their first two picks of the 2020 NFL draft. General manager Chris Ballard spent the first part of the offseason investing in defense, which is why Indy did not have a first-round pick. The Colts traded that selection to San Francisco last month for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He has now picked up two promising players on offense.The Colts also drafted Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the third round with the 85th overall pick.

