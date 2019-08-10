Cole Kmet recovering from surgery on broken collarbone

Brian Kelly confirmed on Saturday the many reports that tight end Cole Kmet broke his collarbone in Thursday’s practice.

Kmet underwent surgery this week to repair his collarbone.

Kelly described the surgery as “putting a plate in there with six screws.”

Last season for the Irish, Kmet appeared in 11 games recording 162 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

Now for the question on everyone's minds, how long until Kmet is back?

“You know timeline, anywhere from four weeks to eight to ten weeks depending on how you heal,” Kelly said. “Typically we've had them back six. He has shown to be a really good healer. Came back from a high ankle sprain in a week. So we're going to take the positive end of this and think that we can get him back in four to five weeks. So we're hoping New Mexico. But we'll see how it goes. Nature, Mother Nature will have a lot to do with that. But we've got a great team and he's already up and moving around.”

As Kmet recovers, Brock Wright is expected to be taking most of the reps as the tight end.

