Cole Kmet cleared to play in time for Georgia game

Notre Dame is gearing up for its toughest opponent yet...the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

For the Irish, they get one of their weapons back just in time.

Head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that tight end Cole Kmet has been cleared to play.

Kmet had been sidelined since Aug. 8 when he broke his collar bone during fall camp at Culver Academies.

Last season, Kmet averaged 11 yards a catch in his 11 games for the Blue and Gold.

Kelly says Kmet is the type of player you're looking for when it comes a tight end.

“He's big, physical player, obviously can catch it,” Kelly said. “He's what you're looking for in a tight end, right? He's a guy that can control the point of attack with his physicality, he can go down the field, he can catch the football. He balances it out now with, you know, two other tight ends that give us versatility within our formations where you could have two players on the field or three at times where you could break that formation out H. and now you have got to cover them with base personnel and they're difficult to cover. It gives you a lot of flexibility relative to your personnel match.”

Kmet and the Irish will be heading down to Athens, Georgia to try and get their first win against the Dogs.

Georgia leads the all-time series 2-0.

