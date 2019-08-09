Claypool says he hasn't 'scratched the surface' of his potential at Notre Dame

Before last season began, former Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin only recorded 18 receptions. Boykin then broke out in 2018 leading the team with eight touchdown receptions.

Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool hopes to follow in Boykin's foot steps, and then some.

This past spring, Claypool said his goal this 2019 season is to haul in 15 touchdown receptions.

That feat has only been done four times at Notre Dame, most recently by Will Fuller back in 2014.

Claypool believes big things are ahead for him and the team in 2019 but he knows nothing will be given to him.

Claypool says he has to earn the success and he expects to put on a show this season.

"I think the sky is the limit and I haven't even scratched the surface so I'm excited for what's to come but I still have to trust the process and I can't cheat myself because I'm in this position now," Claypool said. "I can't take any short cuts. My goal is just to get a little better than the day before. If I had something that I messed up in this practice, I need to make sure I don't do it again and improve on it the next practice.'

Claypool and the Fighting Irish had the day off today but are back on campus tomorrow for practice.