Claypool, Pride push each other in Notre Dame football practice

It's no secret that Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Junior are competitors. Both wear their passion on their sleeve and when they go up against each other in practice, it's a sight to see.

The two Notre Dame football players have been going one-one-one against each other in practice since the spring.

"[Claypool's] a guy that can run by you," Pride said. "He can catch over you. He's a guy that can get in and out of his breaks. In essence, he's a pretty tough cover. But you fight through it. You make some plays. He makes some plays and you keep going."

Both are unequivocally number one on the depth chart at their respective positions.

In practice, there definitely is some chirping between both Claypool and Pride but in the long run the team believes this will make them both better football players and Notre Dame a better football team.

"I think it can go one of two ways," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "One, it can get out of hand, emotionally. On the other hand, it can be a union. It's a very healthy, competitive situation we have going on between those two guys. There are ups and downs, in terms of building that relationship, but there is now one built on respect as teammates and competitors that has allowed them to grow as football players."

