Clay hopes to build off of football program's first win since 2015

Last Friday night, Michiana witnessed high school football history.

For the first time since 2015, Clay High School won a football game. The Colonials took down Hammond with the 14-8 victory.

"It keeps the drive going," Clay senior wide receiver Jamon Miller said. "It keeps the school hyped. It keeps the momentum to give everybody hope and the spirit that Clay is going to start becoming a better school than it was before."

Before the win, the Clay football program had gone 33 straight games without a tally in the win column. That was the state's longest current losing streak.

Now before the season, the Colonials told 16 News Now that a win would really mean the world, and that they expected to get a win this year.

Now that they've got that first win, they believe it's exactly what they need to turn this program around.

"It gives us life now," Clay head coach Garrett Fields said. "We were lifeless for three years. So now the kids believe, believe in us coaches coaching you. Now, we can have success. I mean they bought it but I think that victory helped them really buy what we are trying to teach them. It works. Just do what we ask you to do."

The Colonials will try to go streaking as they look win their second game in a row for the first time since 2012, on Friday night when Clay takes on it's cross town rival Washington at 7:30 PM at School Field.

