Clay football team looks to win first game since 2015

Clay High School football is back on the practice field this week, and they have some extra motivation for the upcoming season.

Clay high school alum and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden bought the team new uniforms and equipment for the upcoming season.

If the new gear from an NFL head coach isn't motivating enough, the Clay football program is also looking for it's first win since 2015.

"It would mean the world because we haven't won a game in three years, or something like that," Clay head coach Garrett Fields said. "That first win is going to be huge."

"I am going to be in tears, dude," Clay senior lineman Austin Delonis said. "I am going to be in tears for real. I haven't won in so long. I haven't won a game since middle school so if we win a game this year, it's going to mean a lot."

The Colonials say one win in 2019 would mean so much for the program.

"It's going to mean the world, man," Clay senior Jamon Miller said. "Once we win, our first game, we know we are going to win more because we know we have the potential to do it."

"Our program needs to start somewhere, and that first step is going to be getting that first win," Clay senior offensive lineman Elijah Downs said. "Hopefully we can just keep building off of the that and showing everybody that we are trying and we care."