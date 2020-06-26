Christina Himelick helped Marian basketball achieve success

Senior year was really important for Marian basketball player Christina Himelick, and she helped the Knights to achieve so much.

"I would have never imagined leaving by my senior year I would have never pictured the success that the team had," Himelick said. "Leaving as the winningest senior is awesome, and being a three time sectional champ because it’s never happened at Marian. I will cherish those moments forever. It was just an incredible ride."

That incredible ride began as a freshman for Himelick on varsity. She started in her first year in high school and saw her game grow tremendously over the last four years.

"I really just matured," Himelick said. "My game matured a lot. I started to develop an outside shot and I think that’s really helped me. That helped me going into college too and I got a lot faster and that was key."

The key for Himelick in choosing a college was finding the right fit. Back in early May, she earned a scholarship and will take her talents to McKendree University.

"Ever since I touched a basketball, my dream has always been to play in college," Himelick said. "All my coaches have always said I could do it. I’m really happy that McKendree came along and I’m really excited to get started."

She’s excited to get started at McKendree but will always cherish her fond memories at Marian.

"It’s going to be different," Himelick said. "I’m really excited. I’m excited to contribute right away. I’m excited for this new journey and the new opportunities that it brings. I’m just ready to get down there and get started."