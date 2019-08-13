Chris Finke works his way up from walk-on to team captain

Over the weekend, Notre Dame football announced its seven captains.

Only once before in program history has there been seven captains, and that was back in 2017.

But for the third time in five seasons, a walk-on has been voted a team captain.

Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke has taken the road less traveled at Notre Dame, working his way up from a walk-on to a scholarship athlete and, now, one of the team's leaders.

"Certainly, a walk-on to scholarship to captain, it was a pretty good moment," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "That doesn't happen very often, and [Finke] has done it at an even higher level. [Finke] had close to 70% of the vote. I think in any election, that's a landslide."

In his career under the shadow of the Golden Dome, Finke has caught a total of 65 receptions for 795 yards and has hauled in four touchdowns.

Finke says it means a lot to him that his teammates and coaches voted him a captain. He says he's ready to lead and hopes he can live up to their expectations.

"It's a tremendous honor," Finke said. "We've had a long line of really great leaders who have been great leaders for the Notre Dame football team. If you would have told me when I came here as a walk-on freshman that I would be captain eventually, I don't know if I would have believed you. It's a surreal moment. It's a tremendous responsibility to lead this team. We've got a great group of guys, so I'm excited about it."

