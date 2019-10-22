Chris Finke moves past frustrations

The Fighting Irish are fresh off their bye week and one Notre Dame wide receiver is coming off of his best performance this season.

Irish captain Chris Finke told the media before the USC game that he had some personal disappointments with his performance in 2019 totaling only 10 catches.

But against the Trojans, he tallied a season-high five receptions for a total of 45 yards.

Finke feels like he is moving in the right direction but he isn't focused on himself.

He just wants to do whatever it takes to help Notre Dame win football games while soaking in his last season under the shadow of the golden dome.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Finke said. "We've got a big game ahead of us. That's all I can really think about. There's nothing to be gained about being frustrated about the past. Just like Coach Alexander says, 'Just throw frustration out the window and just play the game. As the season goes on, there is less and less. Every opportunity is another time in an Irish uniform. I don't have a lot of those opportunities left. I'm trying to appreciate each one and not take anything for granted."

Finke and the Fighting Irish take on Michigan on Saturday in the Big House.

The prime time showdown can be seen on ABC with kickoff slated for 7:30 PM.