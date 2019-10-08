Chris Finke disappointed with early season struggles

Notre Dame is getting prepared for it's annual rivalry against USC. It's always one of the biggest games of the season for the Irish. And one Domer hopes Saturday will be his break out performance of 2019.

Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke has not had the season he's expected.

Through the first five games of 2019, Finke has recorded 10 catches and one touchdown.

The Irish captain had a total of 49 receptions in 2018.

Finke says he doesn't expect this trend to continue and believes with several offensive play makers returning, that will really open up his game.

Finke expects to get back on track soon and isn't getting down on himself despite the early season struggles.

"I've had some personal disappointments," Finke said. "I think that's pretty obvious if you've watched but it's my last season here so there is no time to think about that in terms of dwelling on it. Just learning on it. I've always had expectations for myself no matter what anyone has set for me. Obviously it is frustrating when you don't hit your own expectations. Just getting through it realizing how lucky I am to be here and playing football and how much I love my teammates, my coaches, just playing for this university and keeping it in the back of my mind."

Good news for Finke, in last year's game against Southern Cal, Finke recorded a career high seven receptions and hauled in one touchdown.

We'll see if he can match last year's performance on Saturday when the Irish take on USC at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM right here on WNDU.

