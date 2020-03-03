Chicago scores on 3 consecutive shots, beats Ducks 6-2

Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane scored on consecutive shots late in the second period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Strome scored twice and added an assist in the rout. Chicago won its third straight game while chasing a wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Drake Caggiula and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks.

Danton Heinen and Carter Rowney scored for Anaheim, which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

