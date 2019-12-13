Chase Claypool named Notre Dame Football MVP

The Notre Dame football team was back together Friday evening to celebrate the season with the annual Echoes Awards Show.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem was named defensive player of the year. He leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.

Last year's MVP, Ian Book, took home offensive player of the year. Book has thrown for more than 2,700 yards this season and 33 touchdowns.

But the big award of the night went to none other than Chase Claypool. With a dozen touchdowns this season, Claypool is now 10th all time in Irish history for wide receiver touchdowns.

Claypool says none of this would be possible without his teammates.

"It means the world, but this is not why I went through this season," Claypool said. "I went through the season. I went through the season to be with my teammates and play with my teammates. So this award is a representation of what I've been through with them. You never really know until the offensive player and then the defensive player is announced. Sitting down, I didn't think I was going it get it, so it was a surprise. It's really nice, but I don't really play this game for awards, so it's nice, though. It's nice."

The Blue and Gold are back on the practice field Saturday as they begin their prep for the Camping World Bowl. The Irish take on Iowa State on Dec. 28 at noon.

