Chase Claypool hopes to build off of performance against Virginia Tech

Notre Dame defeated Virginia Tech Saturday after a 7-yard touchdown run by Ian Book in the final minute of the game. However, without the heroics of wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Fighting Irish would not have taken down the Hokies.

For the first time this season, Claypool recorded more than 100 receiving yards totaling 118 yards on a season-high eight receptions against Virginia Tech.

Claypool also came up big with the toe-tap catch on the Notre Dame sideline, and with the grab on fourth-and-long on the final drive of the game. Claypool hopes he can build off of this breakthrough performance.

"I don't think it was my best game, but I do think I made some of my biggest plays there," Claypool said. "Last year, I had a good second half of the year. I find myself in this spot again. I think it's just being comfortable with the offense and me and Ian getting in a rhythm. As long as we can keep that going, we'll be all right."

Claypool and the Irish are back on the field this weekend on the road at Duke.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

