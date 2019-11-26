Chase Claypool finds his role

If someone asks who the offensive MVP of the Fighting Irish this season is, there could be plenty of options.

But it's safe to say that Chase Claypool would be in the conversation.

Claypool quickly became Ian Book's go-to target this season.

The 6-foot, 4-inch wide receiver has 10 touchdowns this season, the most by an Irish wide receiver since 2015 and more than double his total from last season.

Brian Kelly says that last year, Claypool didn't get as many opportunities because of Miles Boykin’s role.

Now that Claypool has assumed the top receiver spot, it's paying off.

“I think Chase's story will be one where he got knocked down a couple times and he got back up and he kept fighting,” Kelly said. “And that's what I like about him. He has had every opportunity to go in another direction and he has chosen the path that is going to make him successful. And that's a great story. Well, I think that once he was going to get an opportunity to be featured, that was going to allow him a chance to break out a little bit more Once he was moved into that W receiver position, I thought it would be a breakout opportunity for him. And it turned out to be that.”

Claypool and the Irish wrap up their regular season on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Stanford.

