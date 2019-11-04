Chase Claypool comes up clutch against Virginia Tech

The Irish won against Virginia Tech thanks to a three minute, 87-yard drive featuring numerous clutch plays by who else but Chase Claypool.

Ian Book found Claypool eight times on Saturday, good enough for 118 yards including a 13-yard catch where Claypool somehow kept his toes in bounds and a 26-yard catch on fourth down.

Claypool is Book's top target with 37 receptions and averaging 69 yards a game.

“He's awesome,” Book said. “He works hard every day and he's a leader on our offense, makes my job a lot easier, so I can't thank him enough.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says Claypool is the type of player who steps up in tough situations.

“Well, you know, Chase, look, those are the guys that got to step up in those periods, right, on those drives,” Kelly said. “We got to find Chase and we got to get him the football and we did and he stepped up big. Players make plays. Great players make them during times when you need it the most. He showed himself as a great player because of the time and the circumstances and he's got such a high competitive nature to him that, you know, he always wants the football and I kind of like that.”

Claypool and the Irish are back in action Saturday night against the Blue Devils down in Durham.

