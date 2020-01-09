Cavaliers rally past Pistons, 115-112 in OT

Kevin Love made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

On a tumultuous day for the Cleveland organization, the Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit.

Cleveland coach John Beilein said earlier Thursday that he'd apologized for his comments during a film session the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein said he meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team's effort level.

