Cassopolis senior Matthew Anderson achieved excellence for the Rangers

Cassopolis senior student athlete Matthew Anderson might not have been able to lead the Rangers football team to their ultimate foal of a state championship, however, he loves how Cassopolis helped him grow.

"It shaped me to become a leader," Anderson said. "It shaped me by giving me responsibilities. I had to be responsible for my teammates and whatever their actions were."

On the football field, Anderson's responsibilities were simple.

"Get to the quarterback," Anderson said. "Get a sack. Get a fumble. Try to get a touchdown."

While he wasn't able to find the endzone for the Rangers as a Division 8 all-state defensive end, Anderson knows Cassopolis set him up to achieve anything.

"It just taught you that hard work can get you anywhere," Anderson said. "Even though it's a small town, and you think, I'm just going to get stuck here because everyone overlooks us but if you work hard and do what you gotta do, you can get out of there and do what you want to do in life."

What's next in life for Anderson is football at Hope College. This move is extra special because Matthew will be teammates once again with his older brother Brandon, who is a running back for the Dutchmen.

"It was pretty fun," Matthew said. "You get to block for your older brother and this year, I won't be blocking for him but I'll be still on the same team, with the same atmosphere and the brotherhood."

And Anderson is excited to see what he can accomplish with the help of his new brotherhood.

"The sky is the limit, really," Anderson said. "I am just going to keep pushing, getting stronger and getting faster and we'll see what happens."