Cassopolis hopes to continue dominance in 2019

Cassopolis is coming off of yet another fantastic season.

"Our goals are always championships, whether it's conference, district, regional or beyond," Cassopolis coach Dan Purlee said. "We set the expectations high. We feel like we have the kids capable of lofty goals, so we set them high, and we expect to achieve them."

The Rangers started the 2018 season 12-0, and for the second time in three years, Cassopolis was just one win away from taking a trip to Ford Field for the state title game.

The Rangers fell by just three points to Madison Heights last year in Semi-State.

"We're sitting on the shoulders of giants, and we've got to keep rolling with what we've got going," Cassopolis senior linebacker Gage Collins said. "Here at Cass, we've got the tradition of going deep in the playoffs, and that's what we've got to live up to."

But 2019 is a new year, and Cassopolis hopes it can continue its dominance.

"Staying sharp in practice," Cassopolis senior cornerback Kyante Buck said. "Staying mentally ready and focused in games. Studying film, our plays, just everything from every little detail."

The Rangers open up their regular season at home against Hartford on Aug. 29.

