New Prairie high school has its news head football coach.

The new head coach of the Cougars will be Casey McKim, who was the offensive coordinator at Valparaiso high school.

McKim will replace Russ Radtke as the head coach at New Prairie.

In eight seasons coaching the Cougars, Radtke finished with a 78-20 overall record. Radtke left New Prairie to coach at Portage.