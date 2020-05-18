Carlos "Scooby" Johnson leaves behind incredible legacy at Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor star basketball player Carlos "Scooby" Johnson is having basketball withdrawals.

"I have never went this long without playing basketball," Johnson said.

Johnson and the Tigers were gearing up for another state title run before COVID-19 canceled their season.

"I think we had a good run at it," Johnson said. "I don’t doubt it or not but I think we had a good run at it."

Benton Harbor won it all back in 2018 after Johnson hit the game winning shot with just seconds remaining. Johnson was hoping to lead the Tigers back to the promised land this season.

"People still ask me today like man, 'I can’t believe you still made that shot and brought the title home for us,'" Johnson said. "All I can do is smile and think about it but just try to move forward and go for another one."

While Johnson was not able to get one last crack at the state championship, he did receive a major honor. Johnson was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball. He’s now the third Benton Harbor Tiger to ever win the award joining Wilson Chandler and Anthony “Pig” Miller.

"I can finally be in that GOAT talk conversation," Johnson said. "I can be in the talk with all those legends who came through Benton harbor. It was kind of a great goal for myself to be Mr. basketball. I never really campaigned it. When it came out it was like wow this is crazy."

Johnson’s growth at Benton Harbor landed him a full ride scholarship to play basketball at Butler. He says Butler’s campus is a home away from home.

"I’m very excited," Johnson said. "I talked to one of my assistant coaches, Coach O, at Butler. I just told him I’m just ready for everything. I’m ready for what’s coming."

And how fitting is it that a man nicknamed "Scooby" is coming to Indianapolis to be a Butler Bulldog.

"That made it more better," Johnson said. "That made my name stand out more when I decided to be a Butler Bulldog."