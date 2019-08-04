Calhoun's 3-run triple keys Rangers in 9-4 win over Tigers

Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Calhoun pulled a 2-0 pitch from Nick Ramirez just inside the right-field line and into the corner. Calhoun later scored on a wild pitch.

José Cisnero (0-3) walked the first two batters of the seventh and was replaced by Ramirez with two outs.

Rafael Montero (1-0) closed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win since September 2017 with the New York Mets. Texas' four-game win streak is its longest since a six-game streak in late June.

The Tigers went 2-8 on a 10-game road trip.

8/4/2019 6:48:45 PM (GMT -4:00)