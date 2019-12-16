Cale Morris records 37 saves in Penn State win

Notre Dame hockey was able to get out of its six-game losing skid Saturday night and it was thanks to one heck of a performance from goalie Cale Morris.

Morris recorded 37 saves in the shutout win, the most so far this season.

"We did a good job at blocking shots," Head Coach Jeff Jackson said. "Cale made some big saves for us. They're a good hockey team. I'm mean they are ranked in what the top six in the country so. They play that way. They've got a lot of offensive ability and you just gotta hold court as much as you can and fortunately we got great goal tending."

That's the second most he's made in a shutout.

Saturday's game was the ninth shutout in his career. and his first of this season.

Jackson says that Morris's performance is what he needed heading in to the holiday break.

"Hopefully he's back," Jackson said. "He's another one who's confidence took a big hit over the last couple of weeks. Tonight he played like the Morris we usually see. That's the most positive thing going in to the second half because if we get that kind of goal tending, then we are going to be in every game. We're going to have a chance to win every game."

The Irish now turn their attention to the exams as they have a nice two week break before they are back on the ice in Jan. against Western Michigan.

