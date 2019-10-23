Cale Morris could make his season debut against Lake Superior State

After a week off, Notre Dame hockey is gearing up for another two-game set this weekend when the Irish take on Lake Superior State.

The Irish Icers could be getting their starting goalie Cale Morris back this weekend.

Morris missed the Air Force games after suffering an upper body injury during training camp.

Head Coach Jeff Jackson says there's a chance Morris could suit up for the Irish this weekend.

"Well, [Morris is] practicing," Jackson said. "He's in his first full week of practice. The biggest question now is getting him in game shape, game ready after being out for a couple of weeks when he wasn't practicing. He looked good today. He had a goalie session before practice. He's making progress so hopefully he gets a chance to play a game this weekend."

Regardless if Morris suits up or not, Notre Dame will play a two game set with Lake Superior State this weekend.

Game 1 is Friday Night at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.