Cal Burke honored to be team captain of Notre Dame Hockey

This Friday night, the Notre Dame hockey team opens up the season at home against the Air Force and the Irish Icers will be doing so with a new captain.

A few weeks ago, head coach Jeff Jackson named Cal Burke the 72nd captain in the history of the Fighting Irish hockey program.

"He's got the potential to be one our best captains just because I've only had about three guys here who were captains who are adults," Jackson said. "They are very mature. Maturity, certainly and he's well spoken. He's a very intelligent kid who does great in the classroom. He's very well respected by his teammates because he works as hard as anyone and I think he's got a chance to be one of our best captains."

Burke enters his senior season with 19 goals and 49 points in 73 career games. He tied the for the team lead with 12 goals last season while recording a career best 30 points.

Burke says he couldn't be more excited to be named the captain of the Notre Dame hockey program and hopes to continue to lead by example on the ice.

"It's one of the proudest I've been," Burke said. "Since I've been here there's been so many great captains. It's a really big honor and I am really happy about it."

Burke's first regular season game with the "C" on his chest will be Friday night when Notre Dame hosts the Air Force at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.