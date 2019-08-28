CB Crawford, WR Keys III named starters against Louisville

We are now just five days away until Notre Dame's season opener against Louisville.

On Wednesday, Brian Kelly released his depth chart prior to the showdown with the Cardinals and there is a surprise at wide receiver.

A little more than a week ago, Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Young went down with broken collarbone at practice inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Young was primed to be starting at wide receiver, but with Young out, it's the next man up for the Fighting Irish; and that man is Lawrence Keys III.

"[Keys] started to come on in the spring, showed some consistency in performance," Kelly said. "We were able to add some sandbags to his pockets, put on a little weight. We felt like he needed to be sturdier physically.

"I think assignment correct has been another thing that he's really worked on. We need to rely on players, as well, that we know they're going to be there and line up the right way, be relied on that they're going to be accountable. He's been really accountable in all those areas."

Meanwhile, one notable starter on defense is cornerback Shaun Crawford

Two days before the season opener against Michigan last year, Crawford tore his ACL.

It was the third season-ending injury Crawford suffered in his Notre Dame football career. When Kelly announced the news, he said his heart was broken for Crawford.

A few weeks ago, Kelly said Crawford would have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot, and now, he's earned it. Kelly never doubted Crawford and knows he'll help Notre Dame win some games.

"There's always going to be those times, those low points where you're going through a third operation that maybe it's not in the cards," Kelly said. "But it never happened with me and [Crawford]. I have always felt that he was going to overcome this again, because that's the kind of spirit he has. He's exactly where I thought he would be. Going to be playing a major role in the success of this football team."

