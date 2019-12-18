Bulls rally from 18 down to beat Wizards in overtime

Wendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime to lift the Chicago Bulls over the Washington Wizards 110-109.

Chicago trailed by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Washington's Bradley Beal missed a jumper at the buzzer in overtime.

Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, and Zach LaVine added 24 points. Davis Bertans led Washington with 26 points and Beal finished with 22.

Beal hit a 17-foot jumper with five-tenths of a second remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Wizards a 98-96 lead. LaVine made two fouls shots to force overtime.

