Bulls outlast short-handed Pistons 119-107

Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help the Chicago Bulls outlast the short-handed Detroit Pistons 119-107.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine's outside shooting.

He and White made five 3-pointers apiece. Detroit has lost four straight.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.

12/21/2019 9:28:24 PM (GMT -5:00)