Brunelle breaks out against Virginia Tech but just wants to win

On Thursday night, freshman forward Sam Brunelle shined as she made a career high six 3-pointers against Virginia Tech and continues to make her case for the ACC rookie of the year.

Brunelle's six 3s were the second most by a freshman in a single game at Notre Dame. Alicia Ratay made seven at Rutgers in February of 2000.

Despite another breakout performance, Brunelle says she's not satisfied. She just wants to win.

"Obviously, the season has been like a roller coaster for me shootingwise," Brunelle said. "I know I can shoot. That's part of the reason why I am here is to be a shooter. We brought a lot of fight into that fourth quarter, which we are known to do throughout the season. The sad thing is that we can't do that for four quarters. Part of that is on me. I'm not just here to shoot. I'm here to rebound, and I did not do my job tonight, so that's on me. But I think as a team we didn't rebound well in all, so we have some things to work on."

The Irish will have the next two days to practice rebounding before they are back on the floor again. Notre Dame plays Syracuse at home this Sunday at noon. You can catch the broadcast on the ACC Network.

