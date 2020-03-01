Brunelle, Notre Dame women top No. 19 FSU 70-67

Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Notre Dame rallied to defeat No. 19 Florida State 70-67 to close the regular season.

Down three after a Notre Dame free throw with five seconds to go, Florida State's Nikki Ekhomu was fouled on a 3-point attempt with a second left.

Ekhomu missed the first free throw, made the second and was called for a turnover with an intentional miss on the third.

The Irish added a free throw. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 20 for the Seminoles.

3/1/2020 4:17:09 PM (GMT -5:00)