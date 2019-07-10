Brotherly bond: South Bend will be the home to two Carmodys in 2020

Irish guard Robby Carmody played in only nine games this past basketball season after suffering a torn labrum that required season-ending surgery.

While Carmody is excited to get back on the court in the fall, he's also pumped for two years down the road.

That's because Carmody's brother, Michael, is committed to play football at Notre Dame. Michael Carmody is a four-star offensive tackle entering his senior year at Mars High School in Pennsylvania.

Michael Carmody received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan and a few others but decided to spend his college football career under the shadow of the Golden Dome, and with his older brother, Robby.

Robby Carmody said it is pretty rare to see brothers play Division 1 football and basketball at the same school at the same time, and he's excited that his brother is coming to Notre Dame in 2020.

"It's super special," Robby Carmody said. "My entire family has been a Notre Dame family since I can remember. It's really special for all of us. I talked to him almost every day about trying to get him to come here once they offered, so hopefully, I helped a little bit."

