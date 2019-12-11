Brogdon, Holiday help Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117

The Indiana Pacers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to rally past the Boston Celtics 122-117.

Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 29 points including six free throws in the final 17 seconds to end the Pacers' seven-game losing streak in the series.

Indiana won despite Kemba Walker scoring a season-high 44 points to lead the Celtics.

Boston's four-game winning streak also came to an end.

Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for Indiana.

