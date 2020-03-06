Bright-spot Fabbri scores and Red Wings 2-1 beat Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings on Friday night. Detroit has an NHL-low 37 points and trails the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who had won straight games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/6/2020 10:16:18 PM (GMT -5:00)

