Brian Urlacher places ceremonial wager at the new Blue Chip Casino sports book

Sports betting was legalized in Indiana this past Sunday, and today, at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, former Bears linebacker and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher placed the ceremonial first wager at the opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Urlacher bet on tonight's Bears - Packers game, where Chicago is a three point favorite....

He picked his former team in his first bet and expects the Bears to have a big season behind the dominant Chicago defense.

"They had such a great season last year, if they could just do what they did last year, I think they are going to do just fine," Urlacher said. "They have so many good players on that defense that they should be just fine. I think it's a good bet. I think the Bears are going to win by more than three points tonight."