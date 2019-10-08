Brian Kelly weighs in on redshirt process

Last year the NCAA created a new redshirt rule for college football, where players could play in four games in one season without losing a year of eligibility, and Brian Kelly has some decisions he needs to make.

Last year, Kelly was able to preserve a year of eligibility for backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec while also getting him some game reps.

As for this year's team, there are several players still in the mix to play or be redshirted.

Freshman running back Kyren Williams has seen action in four games already and sat out against Bowling Green on Saturday.

Freshman linebacker and last year's Mr. Football in Indiana Jack Kiser is all a candidate of the redshirt.

Kelly says he may also try to limit senior corner back Donte Vaughn to four games so he can stay in South Bend another season.

Kelly says he closely monitors who he wants to redshirt and is always thinking about.

"I wouldn't say it's very complicated or intricate," Kelly said. "It's about evaluation and seeing guys that can help us win football games in roles. Those guys that are playing significant roles in more than special teams, well, those are easy decisions. It's the guys that are in limited roles and how those limited roles can either be parceled out to four games, or these guys are just too good and they have to play in special teams because they're impacting us."

Kelly did say senior corner Donte Vaughn would play this Saturday against USC, which would make it his fourth game of the season.

Kickoff between the Irish and the Trojans is set for 7:30 PM right here on WNDU.

