Brian Kelly wants to 'win the darn thing'

Today, Brian Kelly held his first press conference before fall camp begins in Culver, Indiana on Sunday.

This is the start of Kelly's 10th season under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

Kelly is the only coach in program history to lead the Irish to two 12-0 regular season finishes, and in the first nine seasons at Notre Dame he has led the Golden Domers to a a 60-34 overall record.

Kelly says he has learned a lot about himself over the past nine seasons and is still learning as he enters Year 10.

"Ten years anywhere is a journey that you just have to be able to learn, keep working on yourself, and keep pushing the envelope too at the same time. Never get satisfied," Kelly said. "We got a taste of what it's like to be in the playoffs. I want to win the darn thing.

So I think probably never be satisfied with where you are and never get to the point where you think you know it all. Always be working on yourself and trying to get better at your job."

Year 10 for Kelly and fall camp for the Fighting Irish begins this Sunday in Culver, Indiana.

