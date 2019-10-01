Brian Kelly wants to see Ian Book play more decisively

In Saturday's game against Virginia, Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book did not record a touchdown on the stat sheet, but that doesn't mean Brian Kelly isn't pleased with his progress so far this season.

Two weeks ago, Book was ranked fifth in the country in passing efficiency. Now, he is just outside the Top 40 in that statistic.

Book has been solid. He's thrown eight touchdown passes to only two interceptions in 2019, but in order for Book to take his game to the next level, Kelly says he needs to be more decisive in his reads.

Kelly says he is not displeased with Book by any means and doesn't see Book regressing whatsoever. However, he thinks Book can play better than he has been despite the progress he had made in his second year running the offense.

"The spotlight is on the quarterback, so the scrutiny on him is ten times on him than it is on other positions," Kelly said. "He knows that. But if you're asking me where is Ian in this process, I will go back to what I said last week. He just finished his 13th, going on his 14th game. We want to continue to see steady progress in him seeing the field, But we want to continue to see that natural process of managing our offense, but also he's got the ability to be explosive. I think that's the next step for him."

The next step for Notre Dame is a match up with Bowling Green.

Kickoff between the Irish and the Falcons is set for 3:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

