Brian Kelly wants to reestablish identity after Michigan loss

After the game on Saturday night, Brian Kelly said he just didn't understand what happened against Michigan.

The Fighting Irish were flat-out dominated in all areas of the game, as Notre Dame lost its fifth straight game at the Big House and the second game of the season.

Notre Dame wasn't able to throw or run the football in the 45-14 beatdown in Ann Arbor.

With the second loss of the season, it more than likely eliminates Notre Dame from making it back to the College Football Playoff.

Kelly says he didn't recognize the team that showed up at the Big House on Saturday night. Kelly wants the team to spend this week in practice reestablishing its identity so the Irish can get back on track back at home against Virginia Tech.

"The best thing for our team is to get back on the practice field and begin getting ready for Virginia Tech," Kelly said. "It's certainly for our team focusing on what's gotten us the success over the past three years is building back our identity as a football team, and that is focusing on our process and the standards that we have set and the program. We got away from that this past weekend, and we'll work diligently in putting those things back in the forefront and exhibiting that this Saturday against a very good Virginia Tech team."

We will see if the Irish are able to get back to their winning ways this Saturday as they are back at home against Virginia Tech.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

