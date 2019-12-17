Brian Kelly to be thorough in search for new offensive coordinator

Going into the Camping World Bowl, Notre Dame will be short a coach after offensive coordinator Chip Long and the Fighting Irish mutually agreed to part ways.

Brian Kelly says he has not made his decision yet on who will be the next offensive coordinator and hasn't decided if he will promote from within or hire from elsewhere.

What Kelly does know, is he is looking for a coach who will do what is best for the program.

"We're going to go a thorough evaluation and search and find of what I would consider the best coach that fits Notre Dame," Kelly said. "Look, we had an offensive coordinator here that was extremely successful and I did what I thought was best for the program. I am again going to do what is best for the program. That doesn't mean default back to hiring someone just to hire somebody. We are going to do what is in the best interest of this football program."

Kelly also said that he will not be calling plays against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

The Irish will have their third practice of Bowl prep on Tuesday.

