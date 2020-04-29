Brian Kelly thrilled with Domers living their NFL dreams

This past weekend six Domers were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This was the second consecutive year and the fifth time in the Brian Kelly era that six Notre Dame football players were drafted.

Six more Domers signed as free agents with NFL teams and Kelly couldn't be more thrilled to see his former players living their dreams.

"We're excited for them that they can continue on with their dreams of playing in the NFL," Kelly said. "Many of them come to Notre Dame knowing the mission is to play for championships and to graduate and then, one day, play in the NFL. It made for a great weekend for all of their families. Very excited for all of them. Each one has a different circumstance. All of them will do exceedingly well because they are prepared."

Kelly went on to say that Notre Dame not only helps players get to the NFL but enjoy long careers in the league.

