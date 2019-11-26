Brian Kelly says Notre Dame has become more consistent this season

Expectations for the Fighting Irish were sky high heading into the 2019 campaign, with many fans and the players themselves looking to rebound after the Cotton Bowl loss.

The Irish are on the verge of a third straight 10-win season, with their only losses so far being against Georgia and the Michigan game pretty much every Irish fan would like to forget.

Heading into this season head coach Brian Kelly joked he wasn't used to having a returning quarterback and was excited to see the stability Ian Book would bring.

Book has had his fair share of ups and downs, but what about the rest of the team?

Kelly says the team has improved overall throughout the year.

“I think consistency in execution and we had a lot of younger players that really are just younger in terms of developing in their particular positions,” Kelly said. “But I think as a unit, as a whole, on both sides of the ball, including special teams, just the way that they have gone from practice to a practice mindset to a game mindset in the sense that getting ready for games is a whole lot different. You have to play physical. You have to play fast. There has to be a discipline. It's so much different than practice. And they really understand how to do that now. And that takes time.”

The Irish look to finish the season with a win and win out the month of November as they take on Stanford Saturday at 4 p.m. in California.

