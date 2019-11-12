Brian Kelly says Chase Claypool is a 'warrior'

Chase Claypool has been nothing but clutch for the Golden Domers this season, week after week making spectacular plays, all while battling through a tough season physically.

Claypool is Ian Book's favorite target this season. He leads the Irish with 42 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns.

Injuries have plagued the Irish all season long, and Claypool has been battling minor injuries throughout the year but hasn't missed a game.

Head coach Brian Kelly says it's that toughness that earns him respect from his teammates.

“He’s a warrior,” Kelly said. “He just has that mindset when he's out on the football field, you know, that's his domain. He just loves to play. He's a great competitor. He's going to do whatever he can to help this football team win. That's why he's respected by his teammates.”

Claypool and the Irish welcome in Navy Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

