Brian Kelly says 2019 team will be remembered as a "special group"

Brian Kelly will be heading in to the New Year on a high note.

Last year, the Irish were dealing with the College Football Playoff loss

This year, they're going in to the New Year, victorious.

Notre Dame finished off their season with a dominating 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

For the seniors, they finished their careers for the Blue and Gold with a 33-6 record.

This season alone, the team set a program record for most points scored in a single season.

For head coach Brian Kelly, he says the Camping World Bowl victory shows the toughness his team had all season long.

“2019 will be one that I'll always remember for a group of guys that just loved to play the game,” Kelly said. “They had such a strong brotherhood. They did not listen to what the naysayers had to say. They overcame adversity, lived the life lessons of it. They're not perfect. They never pretended to be perfect and never wanted to be. But always strive for excellence so I'll always remember this group as a special group.”

Kelly and the Irish begin their long offseason now as they wait for the season opener against Navy in Dublin on Aug. 29.

