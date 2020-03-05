Brian Kelly is satisfied with first practice of spring ball

There are less than six months between now and Notre Dame football Saturdays this fall, and the Irish know there is a lot of work to do before the season opener against Navy.

On Thursday, the Domers were in the Irish Athletic Center for their first of 14 practices this spring.

The Blue and Gold practiced in shorts and helmets like they typically do for their first spring practice.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he liked how he saw his players compete in the first practice. He says practice No. 1 of 2020 really set the tone for the spring.

"We've had a good offseason," Kelly said. "I'm really pleased with the leadership of our team. That was evident today. We practiced the right way today. The pace, the competitiveness, it doesn't get much better than that for a first day of practice. It was competitive. It was high levels of execution. There was a really good tempo to the practice. We've got a lot of work done technically and tactically. That's what we are looking to do. From that perspective, we took a good step forward in the construction of this football team today."

