Brian Kelly is ready for the USC rivalry on Saturday

Saturday night here in South Bend we will witness the 91st installment of one of the greatest rivalries in College football: Notre Dame and USC.

The Fighting Irish have fared well in the rivalry since Brian Kelly began his tenure as the head coach under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

Notre Dame had lost eight games in a row to the Trojans before the Kelly era, and the Irish are 6-3 with Kelly leading the charge.

Kelly says Saturday should be a typical Notre Dame-USC battle. He says it's one of the most special rivalries in all of college football.

"Going way back, obviously this game being played for so many years as an intersectional rivalry," Kelly said. "They're not up the street. They're across the country. Great players have played in it. Great coaches that have coached in it. Nationally televised. So I just think the history, the tradition of it being played every year, it's one of those rivalries that hasn't gone away. It's part of college football."

We still have to wait until Saturday for the rivalry when Notre Dame takes on USC in the House that Rockne Built.

Kickoff if scheduled for 7:30 PM right here on WNDU.