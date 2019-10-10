Brian Kelly is proud of the success of the Kelly Cares Foundation

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it's a disease that hits close to home for Brian Kelly. His wife, Paqui, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.

When Brian Kelly took the head coaching job at Cincinnati, he and Paqui Kelly decided to create the Brian Kelly Family Foundation.

Once Brian Kelly got the job in South Bend, they renamed the family foundation the Kelly Cares Foundation.

Since they've made the move to Michiana, the Kellys feel like the community has embraced the family and foundation. They currently help more than 150 organizations in the area.

As of last month, the foundation has raised more than $5 million, and it's something Brian Kelly is certainly proud of.

"I think more than anything else, it's the ability to strengthen community outreach here and be active in this community," he said. "Certainly, looking at a foundation, there are different scopes, right? Research, which is absolutely crucial. And then there is building foundations for specific causes. We do have some pillars of community education and certainly health, but one of the things I think stands out for me is just being so actively involved in so many different needs here in this community. That has been something I didn't know we could touch so many in such a short period of time."

