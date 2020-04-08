Brian Kelly is learning to adapt during unique coronavirus circumstances

In 10 days, the Fighting Irish football team was supposed to take the field at Notre Dame Stadium for the annual Blue-Gold Spring game.

Of course, those plans derailed once the coronavirus hit. However, that doesn't mean there's still NOT a job to be done.

Brian Kelly says his days are longer now than they were before the pandemic.

His days consist of getting updates on recruiting camps, FaceTiming recruits as well as checking in on his own players.

Kelly knows this has been a challenging time for everyone but believes he's already grown so much during this new normal.

"I think everyone can learn so much during this pandemic about just how important it is on a day-to-day basis not to take things for granted," Kelly said. "Just the game itself, football. It pales in comparison to what people are going through. It forces you to look at things in a different perspective. Where have we gotten better at? I think we are a lot more efficient. We can do a lot more things from a remote location than we ever thought we could imagine before. And adapt, I think that's probably been the biggest thing."

Kelly also is grateful none of his players have tested positive for Covid-19.