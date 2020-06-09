Brian Kelly is excited to get players back on campus

The Notre Dame football is team is slowly but surely beginning in person preparations for the 2020 season.

To say Irish head football coach Brian Kelly is overjoyed, would be an understatement. The last time he saw his players in person, and not virtually, was after the first spring practice before spring break.

On Monday, several players came back to campus and are staying at The Morris Inn where they will quarantine for a week before taking a COVID-19 test.

If given the all-clear, players will start voluntary workouts on June 22nd.

Brian Kelly and his coaching staff will not be a part of those voluntary workouts, and will still be communicating with his team virtually. The workouts will be run by the strength and conditioning staff to get the team in shape.

While Kelly hasn't been able to see his players just yet, he's glad they are able to get the ball rolling.

"It's going to be great to see them," Kelly said. "We miss them. It's been hard. You are in it for the relationships and to be zoom talking to them for three months, there's only so much you can do. You can get some work done but you can't get the kind of work done you can get with your players with their development. It will be nice to see them. Again, it'll be nice to get this process moving."

Kelly says he will be able to run into his players on campus but will not be physically working with his team in person for some time.