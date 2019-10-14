Brian Kelly happy with Irish mentality

The Fighting Irish improved to 5-1 this weekend, defeating their rival USC, and head coach Brian Kelly is happy is team is staying level-headed.

The Irish have been ranked all season.

After the Week 3 loss at Georgia, the captains held a players-only meeting about where they go from there.

Head coach Brian Kelly said he wanted his team to continue moving forward with the understanding of what their goals were: to win a national title.

“When you're down on the field, if a team has got some fight in them,” Kelly said. “They had some fight, and they could feel that at halftime, that they were going to have to play four quarters.”

The Irish have won three straight since the Georgia loss, and Kelly says the team has maintained a good attitude, even through adversity.

“They're not too high, they're not too low,” Kelly said. “At halftime, they knew that they had to play for four quarters. There was no giddiness of, hey, we've got this thing. They knew that USC, they had bite to them. This team had a bite. This was not a team -- look, I mean, I have a great deal of respect for USC and its tradition and in particular for Clay, but this team has some fight to it, and you could feel that out there, and our kids can, too.”

