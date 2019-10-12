Brian Kelly gets fans fired up at pep rally before USC game

Today, the latest chapter of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry will be written.

The Irish welcome in the 3-2 Trojans Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

It's the annual "Irish Wear Green" game.

To fire the fans up even more, the Blue and Gold held their pep rally inside Purcell Pavilion Friday night.

It's going to be a historic game and Brian Kelly doesn't want the fans to forget that.

"There are so many great players who have played in this," Kelly said. "And I'm sure many of the people that played tonight can pick out some of the great memories of watching this game that's played. You look back on the great coaches, the great teams, but it's about what happens in 24 hours. And it's about your team. Your team that plays tomorrow in 24 hours. The team that you're looking at right now."

The Irish and Trojans kick off at 7:30 PM on WNDU.